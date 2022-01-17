Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Ottawa

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent Ottawa.

Police say Steven Mavis, 59, is wanted for breaching his statutory release. He is serving a five-year, one-month sentence for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and operating a vehicle while disqualified.

Police describe Mavis as white, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has symbol tattoos on the left side of his neck, a crown/king on left ring finger and female on his left wrist.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.