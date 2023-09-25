Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
According to the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad, Andrew Swan is known to frequent Barrie, Bracebridge, Brampton, Kitchener, and Sault Ste. Marie.
The 58-year-old is five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.
Police say Swan is currently serving more than four years for sexual interference.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.
Alternatively, tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
