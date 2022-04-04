Federal, Ontario governments invest $259M each in GM for Oshawa, CAMI facilities
The federal and Ontario governments are announcing investments of up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa, Ont., plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont.
The government funding is part of a $2 billion GM investment that will help boost production in Oshawa and support the company's first electric-vehicle production line.
Electric commercial vans known as BrightDrop made at CAMI in Ingersoll are set to start being produced later this year.
The Ontario government says it will be the first full-scale electric vehicle production facility in Canada.
Ontario also says the GM investment will add a third shift in Oshawa with more light-duty Chevy Silverado pickup production.
Premier Doug Ford says the investment is a vote of confidence in Ontario by General Motors and shows that the cars of the future will be built in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
