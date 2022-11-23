Federal program seeks to address labour shortages in Sudbury

A new federal program aims to address labour shortages in Sudbury.

It’s called the National Occupational Classification program and it speeds up the process for skilled newcomers to Canada.

The program has expanded to include additional roles in health care, skilled trades and the education sectors.

“People looking to come to Canada that have those skills that we need, they can come in an expedited way and within six month processing time they can receive their permanent residency,” said Viviane Lapointe, Liberal MP for Sudbury.

Lapointe said in Sudbury, there is a labour shortage in the mining industry, heavy equipment operators, construction and the health care sector.

She was happy to see the program included jobs in health care.

“I see the shortages of the long-term care sector,” Lapointe said, adding that her mother is in a long-term care home.

“So those shortages are acute. We hear about them a lot. Not just in Sudbury, but across the province and across Canada.”

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce said businesses have struggled to find workers to fill vacancies.

“Businesses are struggling finding skilled people to be able to handle the load, and it’s not black and white for everyone,” said Anthony Davis from the chamber.

“Some people just need entry-level positions, you know, entry-level positions are still required, and then high-level positions, like engineers and doctors.”

Davis also runs a plumbing and heating business and said he’s seen labour shortages first-hand.

“If I were able to hire in January until today, I probably would have been able to double my staff, if I were able to hire the skilled people to handle the demand,” Davis said.

“Right now we are saying no constantly, constantly. Customers are calling us with emergencies and we just can’t get there quick enough.”

Davis attributes the shortage to workers who are retiring.

“Unfortunately we’re dealing with an aging demographic of people retiring and getting out of the trade,” he said.

“There’s a gap of time where people weren’t getting into the trades, so there’s this huge window where the demand wasn’t filled … and we’re seeing the repercussions of it now.”

Lapointe said that, while the program is new, some of the newcomers are already here and will apply for the program. She said many are international students who received a job offer after graduation and will then apply to receive permanent residency.