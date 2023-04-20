Federal public service strike already affecting grain inspections, commission says
WINNIPEG - The strike by federal workers who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada has many people in the agriculture sector worried.
The Canadian Grain Commission says its ability to inspect and certify grain for export is significantly affected, with more than 140 grain inspectors off the job.
The commission says it has developed contingency plans with modified procedures to provide certification where it is essential to maintain market access.
The Wheat Growers Association says it's worried about a slowdown or stoppage of grain movement.
The group says farmers need to continue to deliver last year's crop to purchase inputs for this year's crop.
Keystone Agricultural Producers, in Manitoba, says the strike could also affect the flow of money from federal business risk-management programs.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.