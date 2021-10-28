Federal support could mean good things for Sask. addictions services

Managers of addiction services in Saskatchewan are hopeful a newly created federal Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions will improve treatment services.

“In order to stabilize the mental health piece they have to stabilize the addiction as well. We need to treat both,” said Metis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan (MACSI) Regional Manager Angela Impey.

In the 39-member cabinet unveiled Tuesday, the federal Liberal government allocated $4.5 billion over five years to the provinces and territories to help provide free mental health and addiction services.

“We’re keeping up with demand but we are seeing an increase in requests for service,” said Prince Albert’s Mental Health and Addictions Manager with the Saskatchewan Health Authority Logan Gansauge.

This includes people seeking inpatient treatment, detox services and stays at the family treatment centre.

“Demand through the pandemic increased,” said Impey.

Crystal meth, alcohol and opioids are the most common addictions people are seeking treatment for said both Gansauge and Impey.

“If we aren’t able to admit someone for detox we’re trying to connect them with outpatient counselling or the rapid access to addictions medicine clinic,” said Gansauge.

He says recent funding increases to addictions in the SHA went towards hiring addictions counsellors in the emergency departments across the province, police and crisis teams and rapid access to addictions medicine clinics.

“There’s often psychosis attached to the addiction and we just don’t have the resources to hire a psychiatric nurse or a mental health therapist,” said Impey.

MACSI sends clients to physicians outside the treatment centre to diagnose and assist with prescribing medication for mental illness.

Impey also sees a need for more day programs and aftercare through outpatient services. She says they don't have the ability to fund those positions to provide “good quality wrap-around service.”

The Prince Albert MACSI programs are still operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Detox Centre and Family Treatment Centre are also at 50 percent capacity.

People also struggle to find housing upon release from the treatment centre and if they return to the same environment and are surrounded by the same people and influences they relapse, says Impey.