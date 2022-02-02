Federal travel advisories remain as B.C. prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions

With British Columbia’s top doctor looking at easing COVID-19 restrictions later this month, many may feel we’re moving towards the next phase of the pandemic, but the federal government still has an advisory against all non-essential international travel.

“Yes, there is a travel advisory, which is different than a travel warning. So, there is nothing stopping you,” said Flight Centre’s Allison Wallace. “It’s just the government saying we recommend that non-essential travel not be had at this time.”

Whether someone plans to cross the border for gas and groceries, or spend a week at an all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, all returning travellers will need to provide a negative result on a PCR test taken within 72 hours of their return to Canada.

Travel agents recommend COVID-specific insurance which will cover hotels and meals in the event of an extended stay due to a positive test.

“I highly recommend getting it. It’s not that expensive given the expenses that might be incurred should you test positive,” said Wallace.

That insurance only covers the person who is infected, so Wallace recommends those travelling as a couple or in a group may want to decide in advance what to do if only one person in their party tests positive.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, people who test positive in the province need to isolate for a minimum of five days and until their symptoms improve and they no longer have a fever.

The federal guidelines call for at least 10 days of isolation.

In the province and territories, we’ve changed our isolation requirements for people who test positive and they’re not aligned anymore with some of the border measures,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Tuesday.

Henry said if the pandemic situation continues on its current trajectory, the province could ease restrictions as early as the upcoming Family Day long weekend.

The feds have given no indication they plan to relax international travel requirements anytime soon.

“I would like to not think that it’s an intentional deterrent, though I would suggest that there’s no rush or desire to make this very easy for people to travel,” Wallace said.

There is one place where British Columbians can go for a relatively easy getaway.

Thanks to a special exemption because it is considered a remote international community, Canadians can visit Point Roberts for a day trip or an extended stay and will not have to present a negative PCR test on their return to Canada.

“They present themselves at the border with their double-vax and their ArriveCAN app,” said Brian Calder of the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce. “At that point, they’re allowed to go home…subject only to they may be hit with a (random) test kit.”

Those who test positive on that random test will still have to quarantine but they can do so at home.