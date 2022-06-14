Federated Co-op donates $1M to help with Wanuskewin's world heritage bid

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is one step closer to potentially becoming the province’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site by 2025.

On Tuesday, the park announced it's partnering with Federated Co-operatives Limited and receiving a $1 million donation to help with its programming, resource management and its UNESCO application.

Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander says receiving the designation would mean the site will be able to conserve “the sacred site” for generations to come and welcome visitors from all over the world.

The donation will go towards a new exhibit hall with interactive displays, Indigenous art galleries, an enhanced trail system through archeological sites and a bison viewing platform, according to a Wanuskewin news release.

World Heritage Sites are designated by UNESCO for having a cultural, historical, scientific or another form of significance. The Great Wall of China, Easter Island, Machu Picchu and the Canadian Rocky Mountains are some of the sites recognized by UNESCO.

“You have to really demonstrate through UNESCO that you’ve got what it takes to manage a World Heritage Site and there are so many components to that. We’ve got what it takes,” Brander said during a media scrum.

Heather Ryan, Federated Co-operative CEO says the UNESCO application has to be thorough and meet certain qualifications.

“This facility could potentially be and will be part of one of those amazing places for people to come and journey to see from all over the world,” Ryan said.

Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross says having the province’s first UNESCO designation would “be very important” and will set it apart.

“It’s not just Wanuskewin that would benefit, but the whole province would benefit. People would really gain a fabulous understanding of what Wanuskewin has to offer and share to the world,” Ross said.