FedNor-funded FutureSSM projects given extension

Sault Ste. Marie's population-growing initiative has been given an extension to complete projects that have received federal funding.

The Canadian government has extended its deadline for $1.1 million in funding to be used by the city until the end of next year, due to delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects fall under the directive of the FutureSSM division, an initiative that looks to attract Canadians to relocate to Sault Ste. Marie.

"One of those projects, we were trying to increase opportunity in Sault Ste. Marie, particularly when it comes to youth employment," said Travis Anderson, project lead.

"Obviously that was a challenge during COVID with a number of employers kind of retracting and refraining from hiring."

A feasibility study for a proposed STEAM centre (Science Technology, Engineering Arts and Math) was also delayed, with a report expected to come to council in the spring. Anderson said that centre would provide research and development opportunities between industries.

"We want to show Sault Ste. Marie as both a fun place to live in and play in, whether that be through its various outdoor activities or other activities we can offer," he added.

Anderson said the city is awaiting final census data to see how much the Sault has grown. He adds it knows of at least 40 new people thanks to its adventure pass program, which grants roughly $500 to newcomers to be used at outdoor activities in the Sault.

FutureSSM aims to grow Sault Ste. Marie's population to 100,000 by 2037.