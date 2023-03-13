FedNor funding boosts businesses in Muskoka region

The federal government is giving four Muskoka-based company's more than $2.2 million in repayable and non-repayable loans to help them move forward and grow.

The minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, or the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced more than $2.2 million to support four community initiatives in the Muskoka region.

During a visit to the Muskoka Airport Monday, Minister Patty Hajdu announced the funding helps Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing and Sawdust City Brewing Company expand, while allowing Muskoka Arts & Crafts Incorporate and Muskoka Chautauqua to bring in new talent.

"FedNor is investing in the growth and potential of northern Ontario and driving our contribution to a thriving Canadian economy," Hajdu said.

Through FedNor and the Government of Canada’s Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), the investments will support various strategic initiatives such as helping Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing and Sawdust City Brewing Company expand their businesses.

"This FedNor investment will allow us to expand our facilities and purchase state-of-the-art equipment so we can service larger aircraft and capitalize on immediate and future opportunities," said Mike Goudie, President of Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing.

"This major expansion will not only help us to enhance our quality of workmanship, "it will allow us to increase revenues and efficiencies, create high-quality jobs and reduce our environmental footprint."

Today’s announcement will also create two new opportunities for young people to secure employment by helping Muskoka Arts & Crafts Incorporated and Muskoka Chautauqua, hire youth interns for a one-year period.

At the Sawdust City Brewing Company, COO Natalie Archer said the federal funding will help to modernize the brewery.

"Acquiring new cutting-edge processing equipment will allow us to reduce downtime and waste while increasing efficiencies, production and the shelf life of our exceptional craft beers," said Natalie Archer, COO of Sawdust City Brewing Company.