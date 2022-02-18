FedNor injects funding in northeastern Ontario to help communities improve quality of life

The federal government says it's stepping up efforts to help northern Ontario municipalities now that the nation is on the path to recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The Mattagami Region Conservation Authority (MRCA) is one of 29 organizations that will benefit from $10.9 million in funding. It will receive more than $259,000 to spend on its trail system.

MRCA maintains 55 kilometres of trails located throughout the city and in conservation areas, but it receives little funding. Officials said the money will allow them to hire four employees this summer to clear bushes along trails, repair some culverts and apply new trail cover in some areas.

Huge increase in usage

"What we’ve seen over the last two years is a huge increase in trail usage and park usage," said David Vallier, general manager of the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority.

“We’ve been trying to enhance and make sure it’s liability-free. We’ve got trail counters on most of our trails so we at the MRCA know how many people are using our trail system … Gillies Lake here in the summertime, we average between 15,000 and 20,000 people a month.”

A total of nine northeastern Ontario recipients made the list for funding, which also included Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Wagoshig First Nation and Moosonee.