FedNor invests millions in Sault-area projects
The Federal Government is announcing more than $3.1 million in funding for a variety of projects in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
A total of five projects will be receiving money through FedNor, with an aim of supporting innovation while stimulating the economy.
Patty Hajdu, the Minister responsible for Fednor, made the announcement at Sault College this week.
Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN) will receive the bulk of the investment; using its roughly $1.8 million cut of the funds for its SNAPP program, which stands for Sustainable New Agri-Food Products and Productivity.
Sault College is receiving around $530 thousand for its Engineering in Mechatronics degree program.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is getting $500 thousand for an extension of its downtown boardwalk.
The remainder of the funding will go toward tourism and smaller infrastructure projects.
