FedNor provides $3.8M for tourism sector in northeastern Ontario

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is spending $3.8 million on four initiatives in northeastern Ontario to support the tourism industry.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO), the province’s only recognized voice for Indigenous tourism, is receiving just more than $2 million.

Some of that money will go into a relief fund, with the rest earmarked for a travelling cultural exhibit called Indigenous Ingenuity.

“These funds are really going to help us develop new products within the community, create more awareness and capacity and bring together the sciences from a more modern perspective with our traditional ways,” said Kevin Eshkawkogan, ITO president and CEO.

“One in three consumers internationally and domestically is demanding Indigenous experiences.”

Science North will be receiving just under $2 million from FedNor. The science centre said it would use the money on various projects designed to help it recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s really going to help us with our recovery plan over the next three years,” said Jennifer Booth, interim CEO at Science North.

"The second one was for Indigenous ingenuity … partnering with ITO and developing that exhibit to tour in northern Ontario. The third one was about our Great Canadian Road Show. So, some support for FedNor there to really keep going into the communities in northern Ontario."

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said the funding is vital for the tourism industry, especially after the pandemic.

“One of the things that I hear a lot from constituents is the importance to have good jobs and good-paying jobs here in Sudbury and in the north and this funding will help to do that,” said Lapointe.

“The tourism industry is so important to the north -- it’s a big economic driver.”

Lapointe said the money would support more than 180 jobs in Indigenous communities and municipalities across the north.