Feds aiming to address airport 'bottlenecks' in time for summer travel season
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working with groups on the ground to resolve air travel “bottlenecks” in time for a busy summer.
“We are identifying these areas. For me it is vitally important that we act quickly and that we are prepared for the summer season,” he told CTV News Channel's Power Play on Friday.
Alghabra added that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority will return to full staffing by the end of June after recalling an additional 400 employees.
“They’re almost close to full employment,” he said, “They’ll be at full employment, what it was pre-pandemic.”
The news comes amid reports of long lines at airport security and border screening checkpoints.
Alghabra said the surge in travel is resulting in “logjams” in all aspects of travel.
Minster Aghabra discusses the airport wait times in the video at the top of this article.
-
What you need to know about the return to school on MondayHydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in OttawaHydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season openerA spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch leagueA slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for auditA wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charityThe Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's deathAround a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race WeekendRejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ communitySt. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month