Feds aiming to address airport 'bottlenecks' in time for summer travel season

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working with groups on the ground to resolve air travel “bottlenecks” in time for a busy summer.

“We are identifying these areas. For me it is vitally important that we act quickly and that we are prepared for the summer season,” he told CTV News Channel's Power Play on Friday.

Alghabra added that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority will return to full staffing by the end of June after recalling an additional 400 employees.

“They’re almost close to full employment,” he said, “They’ll be at full employment, what it was pre-pandemic.”

The news comes amid reports of long lines at airport security and border screening checkpoints.

Alghabra said the surge in travel is resulting in “logjams” in all aspects of travel.

