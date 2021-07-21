Feds and VIA commit to improve passenger rail service in southwestern Ontario

Passengers in train-starved southwestern Ontario received a political commitment to improve rail service, but details will take more time.

Local leaders joined Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra for an announcement at the train station in London.

A news release says the federal government is, “committed to working towards enhancing and modernizing intercity passenger rail services in a way that will best meet the transportation needs of travellers.”

On July 6, A day after Minister Alghabra announced a procurement process to provide higher-frequency VIA Rail service from eastern Ontario to Quebec City, including the construction of separate passenger rail lines to eliminate delays by freight trains.

“Efforts will also be undertaken to determine how passenger rail services might be improved to better service markets west of Toronto, including London and Windsor,” states the media release.

More to come