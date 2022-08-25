Feds announce $14.6M for Batchewana water treatment plant

The federal government is providing $14.6 million for Batchewana First Nation’s new Chi We Kwe Don Water Treatment Plant.

The announcement was made Thursday in a news release from Sault Ste Marie MP Terry Sheehan, who is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour.

The funding is for the feasibility, design, and construction of the new water treatment plant, which will serve the community of Goulais Mission and 10 Point-of-Entry water systems for the Obajiwan community.

"This new water treatment plant will be a new centre that will exceed the needs of providing clean and treated water to homes across Goulais Mission," the release said.

"This is the federal government’s commitment to ensure each Indigenous community has access to clean and safe drinking water. The new water treatment plant will ensure, for decades to come, access to clean water that is safe to consume."

For his part, Sheehan thanked Chief Dean Sayers and Batchewana council for working with him to get the project approved.

"I was pleased to work with our government on behalf of Batchewana on a nation-to-nation process for this much needed funding," he said in the release.

"Our government remains committed to ending water advisories, working with Indigenous nations to progress and resolve health care issues, and work to establish infrastructure that will last decades and beyond."

Construction of the plant began in November 2020 and was completed in March of this year. Work on the Point-of-Entry systems is ongoing and anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

The water plant is built to meet the 20-year potable water needs of the community, which previously relied on wells containing elevated levels of uranium, but are now connected to the water plant via the piped distribution system.