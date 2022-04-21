Feds announce $2 million boost to nine community infrastructure projects in Windsor-Essex

The federal government is investing $2 million toward enhancing nine community spaces in Windsor and Essex County.

Minister Helena Jaczek, who is responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, visited the region Thursday to make the funding announcement for upgrading infrastructure in Windsor-Essex.

“Our government is investing in community infrastructure to support the mental and physical health of Canadians by promoting social interaction and physical activity, while driving resilient local economic growth,” Jaczek said in a news release. “Today’s investment in nine community projects across Windsor-Essex will revitalize communities and improve the quality of life for Canadians.”

The funding was granted under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) which offers recipients funding for building or enhancing community infrastructure and adapting public spaces to encourage the safe return of both locals and visitors.

“Our community spaces are what make Windsor-Essex such a unique place to live, work and raise our families,” Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmiercyk said. “These investments to make these upgrades will help raise community spirit and encourage more visitors.”

The $2 million will go toward the following projects:

Essex Region Conservation Authority: Improvement of Peche Island Municipal Park. $750,000

Nature Conservancy of Canada: Revitalization of nature trails and associated infrastructure at 12 sites, including Pelee Island. $391,726

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association: Improvement of Windsor Art Alley. $375,000

The City of Windsor: Installation of two full-size outdoor basketball courts at Mic Mac Park. $170,194

The City of Windsor: Installation of off-road cycling infrastructure within Malden Park. $123,936

Essex Region Conservation Authority: Construction of Amherstburg Cypher System Greenway. $105,000

Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village: Improvement of Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village's accessibility. $87,480

Essex Region Conservation Authority :Improvement of John R. Park Homestead Heritage and Conservation Centre. $85,000

Via Italia Business Improvement Association: Improvement of Windsor's Erie Street business district connector alleyways. $62,370

“This investment will significantly expand the fish habitat and erosion protection works at Peche Island, further improve accessibility at the John R. Park Homestead, and enhance trail experiences and access along the Greenway trails,” said Tania Jobin Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) chair.