Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa

The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.

The announcement Tuesday morning includes five projects with a mix of units across the city. It took place at 289 Carling Ave., which is a site being developed by the John Howard Society.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, was joined by Ontario Associate Minister of Housing Michael Parsa, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard to announce the funding, part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy.

"Thanks to today’s announcement, more individuals and families in Ottawa will now have access to deeply affordable homes," Hussen said.

The non-profit John Howard Society is planning to build a six-storey building at 289 Carling Ave. that would include 40 supportive housing units at the site.

The building will also contain “office space, building administration and services such as education and counselling,” according to a document published by the Glebe Annex Community Association in May.

The 40 bachelor units will be meant for individuals who require supportive housing, largely people who are chronically homeless, meaning they’ve been living without stable accommodation for six months or more.

Here are the four other projects receiving federal money: