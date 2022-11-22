Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
The announcement Tuesday morning includes five projects with a mix of units across the city. It took place at 289 Carling Ave., which is a site being developed by the John Howard Society.
Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, was joined by Ontario Associate Minister of Housing Michael Parsa, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard to announce the funding, part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy.
"Thanks to today’s announcement, more individuals and families in Ottawa will now have access to deeply affordable homes," Hussen said.
The non-profit John Howard Society is planning to build a six-storey building at 289 Carling Ave. that would include 40 supportive housing units at the site.
The building will also contain “office space, building administration and services such as education and counselling,” according to a document published by the Glebe Annex Community Association in May.
The 40 bachelor units will be meant for individuals who require supportive housing, largely people who are chronically homeless, meaning they’ve been living without stable accommodation for six months or more.
Here are the four other projects receiving federal money:
- 159 Forward Ave., Mechanicsville: Formerly known asthe Forward Family Shelter, this four-storey building will house tenants with varying levels of accessibility and affordability needs across a range of unit sizes from studios to three-bedrooms. Of the building’s 49 units, 30 will be designated as affordable while the other 19 will have rents at or below the average market rent. The project received over $12 million from the federal government.
- 93 Norman St., Little Italy: A nine-storey rental apartment building offering affordable rents, accessible design and sustainable construction. Of the 122 units available, 36 will be able to accommodate women and their children. The government is devoting $48 million to the project.
- 494 Lisgar St., Centretown: Also a John Howard Society project, this 29-unit building will offer supportive housing for women experiencing chronic homelessness with a focus on Indigenous Women. The program will have 24-hour support on-site with gender, trauma, and culturally responsive case management, and community development supports. The project received $14 million in federal funding.
- 3380 Jockvale Rd. Barrhaven: The project will consist of 32 affordable housing units for families in the shelter system. Managed by Ottawa Community Housing, the $5.85 million project will offer two and three-bedroom stacked townhomes, including seven that are accessible.