Feds backing endangered bat research, monitoring in Wahnapitae First Nation

A project studying three endangered bat species at risk in Wahnapitae First Nation near Sudbury is receiving $123,475 from the federal government.

The bat research and monitoring project is one of 33 new and ongoing local conservation projects to receive funding under Canada's Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré said in a news release Tuesday.

"Protecting nature is an essential part of addressing biodiversity loss and fighting climate change. Here in Canada and around the world, we need transformative action to protect natural ecosystems now and in the future. Conserving and recovering species at risk and their habitats is a vital way to work towards a healthy environment," Serré said.

The project is happening in boreal forest habitat with exposed rock structures and will include "surveys for at-risk bat species to address key knowledge gaps and determine habitat and land use in order to form a local Protection and Recovery Strategy" on the First Nation.

Three species are being studied: the little brown myotis, northern myotis and tri-coloured bat.

Researchers will use the results from acoustic monitoring surveys to learn about the range and extent of the three bat species, including the location of hibernacula and maternity roosts.

"Wahnapitae First Nation greatly appreciates this funding, which is crucial for building our knowledge and helping us to protect these endangered creatures. This is of utmost priority, and as such, we value Canada's commitment to conservation," Chief Larry Roque, is quoted as saying in the news release.

The federal government said supporting Indigenous conservation efforts is "essential" to achieving the country's land and ocean protection targets.

The Government of Canada published a proposed recovery plan for the same three species of bats in 2015.