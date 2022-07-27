Feds chip in money to support North Bay Pride’s September festival

The Liberal government is providing $91,500 for the North Bay Pride Committee’s four-day festival.

Events run Sept. 14-18. During a media announcement Wednesday at the Laurentian Ski Hill, Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said the money will fund the operational cost of the festival.

“I am proud to see support for the local North Bay Pride festival for 2022. From coast to coast to coast, Canadians gather at Pride events throughout the summer to celebrate and share the values of strength and solidarity,” Rota said.

“These celebrations are a time to remind us of the resiliency, spirit and presence of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and communities across Canada and right here in Nipissing-Timiskaming.”

North Bay Pride spokesperson Jason Maclennan said recent online hate directed towards OutLoud North Bay and Pride organizations in Canada highlights the need to continue to fight for equity.

“Not only is this funding important for Pride, but it also helps us drive economic recovery that is vital to all communities across Canada as we try to recover from COVID,” Maclennan said.

Part of the funding will help with a concert taking place at Laurentian Ski Hill featuring Bif Naked, Ria Mae and local recording artist Mackenzie Drive.

As well, there will be a Drag Show Persona Contest on Sept 15, a Trans March and cruise on the Chief Commanda on Sept 16, and the traditional Pride parade on Sept 17.

Officials with the Laurentian Ski Hill said they are excited to join with the 2SLGBTQ+ community to host the outdoor concert.

“The tourism industry has been working diligently over the years in developing and promoting 2SLGBTQ+ experiences and we are happy to be part of this exciting initiative happening locally within our community,” said John Strang, president of the ski hill’s board of directors.

A full list of events can be found here.