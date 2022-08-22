Feds commit $4.2M for isolation centre in Windsor

The federal government will continue to support the Isolation and Recovery Centre (IRC) until at least March 2023.

The centre is used for migrant or foreign workers who are either exposed or sick with COVID-19.

It’s in a hotel in the city but officials will not disclose the location, citing privacy concerns for the patients who need the service.

The funding announcement made Monday brings the total government investment in the IRC to $28 million dollars since the summer of March 2020.

The County of Essex took over the IRC on July 1, after the city decided to stop operating the facility.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says they seconded the city staff to work for the county at the IRC, with EMS and Erie Shores Healthcare providing the clinical care for the patients.