Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International Airport

The Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra pledged roughly $57.5 million to the rehabilitation of the airport's west runway.

Bob Sartor, president and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority, welcomed the financial commitment.

"Our west runway is a critical piece of YYC infrastructure," said Sartor in a statement released Friday. "It plays a huge role in the significant contributions we make by way of connections, GDP and jobs to the economy.

"The rehabilitation project will ensure YYC is able to meet the demands of passenger and cargo traffic over the next 40 years."

According to The Calgary Airport Authority, the rehabilitation is expected to take upward of three years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is $115 million.

The west runway was originally constructed in 1939.