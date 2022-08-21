Feds contributing $3.4M for new community hall for Vancouver Island First Nation

A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.

The Tseshaht First Nation and the federal government announced the grant for the construction of the roughly 7,000-square-foot building on Friday.

The new building, called Somass Hall, will replace the previous community hall, which was demolished in 2019 after being deemed unsafe for use, according to a news release from the federal government.

"This investment is a welcome signal of hope when need is at an all-time high for children, youth, elders, community members, residential school survivors, and many others," said Ken Watts (Wahmeesh), Tseshaht First Nation's elected chief councillor, in the release.

"A new Somass Hall is a great investment that supports Tseshaht and Nuu-chah-nulth communities; and has broader positive economic impacts for the City of Port Alberni and our entire region. Kleco, Kleco (thank you).”

The $3.4 million from the federal government will cover about 75 per cent of the cost of the new hall, according to the nation, which will cover the remaining $1.1 million for the project.

The new Somass Hall will include a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, storage, parking and "modern HVAC and electrical systems," the federal government said in its release.

“Our government is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that build stronger, more vibrant communities," said Harjit Sajjan, who announced the project on behalf of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

"The new Somass Hall will provide Tseshaht First Nation with a new and modern community space where people can come together to learn, share stories, and grow.”