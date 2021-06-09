Feds ending mandatory hotel quarantines for fully-vaccinated Canadian air travellers: sources

Canadians who fly into the country and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be forced to stay in quarantine hotels, CTV News has confirmed.

The federal government will officially announce this change to its pandemic border measures later Wednesday, sources say.

After calls to end the hotel quarantine altogether were met with reluctance from Health Minister Patty Hajdu, sources say the government will be removing this restriction for fully-vaccinated travellers in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled that a change to Canada’s border measures for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was coming.

“It’s very clear that even though one dose has allowed us to significantly protect Canadians, to remove many of the pressures from our public health systems, it is still an incomplete protection. We need people to get the full two doses of their vaccines and that’s why easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

Non-essential travel restrictions for international travel have been in place since Canada largely went into lockdown when COVID-19 cases first started to surge in March 2020 and the rules limiting who can come into Canada without having to self-isolate have been renewed each month since, with the latest orders set to expire on June 21.

With more people becoming fully vaccinated both in Canada and abroad, the pressure has been on the Canadian government to start to talk about how and when restrictions could change for those with two shots. Talks are ongoing with the U.S. about how those specific border measures could be eased, given the increasing rates of vaccinations and decreasing virus spread in both countries.

The mandatory hotel quarantine element of Canada’s COVID-19 border measures came into place in February following an influx of holiday travellers, as a means to discourage international, non-essential trips. The announcement received criticism when the government said that travellers would have to foot the $2,000 bill for their up to 72-hour stay, while they wait for the results of their PCR test.

In late May, just after the restrictions were rolled over for another month, Canada’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel called for an end of the hotel quarantine program for all travellers. Comprised of infectious disease specialists and public health experts, the panel raised a series of issues with the hotel quarantine, including that a number of travellers chose to pay the fine of up to $3,000 to skip the hotel stay, without presenting a legitimate quarantine alternative.

At the time, the panel also laid out an extensive framework for how to adapt quarantine and testing rules for those not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated arriving into the country.

For fully-vaccinated travellers the panel recommended that they provide “acceptable” proof of vaccination, as defined by the government, and the removal of the pre-departure test requirement. They still recommend a PCR test upon arrival only and no quarantine would be needed unless that on-arrival test was positive.

Just days ago, the federal government increased the penalty for those who choose to skip the hotel stay. Now, tickets issued by police for violations of the Quarantine Act will carry a maximum fine of $5,000.

Federal officials are expected to outline in more detail what requirements, if any, they will be imposing on fully-vaccinated travellers going forward, during a press conference Wednesday at noon.

