Feds give $1.7M for Mill Market relocation in the Sault

The federal government is providing $1.7 million for the relocation of the Mill Market in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault MP Terry Sheehan made the announcement Monday, saying the money comes from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

It covers the majority of the nearly $3 million cost to move Mill Market to Brock Street and comes with a number of energy-efficient upgrades, Sheehan said.

“It’s going to have added benefits in reducing the costs of the operation of this over time … because when you’re fighting climate change, many times you’re also reducing your costs.”

Among the changes that will allow the Mill Market's board to save money in the long haul are new roofing, insulation, and HVAC equipment.

Board director Errol Caldwell said he expects to be in the two revitalized buildings in mid to late June.

“It’ll be much more comfortable to be in,” Caldwell said.

“The appearance will be much brighter. The lighting will be all LED and significantly improved lighting from what we have right now. The spaces within the new facility will be much more usable.”

Although it’s a separate project from the neighbouring Downtown Plaza, Malcolm White, Sault Ste. Marie's CAO, said the funding could lead to city dollars towards the plaza.

“I believe … $660,000 (is) available from the Mill Market project that we had previously allocated able to come back and assist us with the Plaza project,” White said.

The Downtown Plaza has been a contentious issue in the city, coming in significantly over budget.

But Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the savings from the Mill Market relocation help make approving funds for the Plaza more palatable.

“It helps alleviate the budgetary decisions and make them easier,” Shoemaker said.

Caldwell said when the Plaza is complete, he's glad the Mill Market will be a part of the new landscape of the Sault's downtown.

“Because of our location, we stand to benefit from events, not just at the Plaza but the whole downtown core,” he said.