Feds give $1M to Cambrian College electric vehicle lab

The federal government announced Wednesday it is giving $1 million to boost Cambrian College’s battery electric vehicle lab.

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe announced the donation, which is funded by the Canadian Foundation for Innovation.

The BEV lab, as it has been dubbed, will be located at the Glencore Centre for Innovation at Cambrian College. In a news release, the federal government said the lab "will help foster a deeper, mutually beneficial connection between local innovation and the mining and mining supply sector."

The lab will be a specialized testing and development facility, where the private sector can develop, build and test industrial electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, covering everything from motors to batteries.

"Through projects with industry partners, Cambrian College students will gain experience on the most cutting-edge EV technology, in turn better preparing them to meet industry needs and join a competitive job market," the release said.

"Switching from diesel to battery electric is already a priority for mining end users, who view this transformation as an important part of reducing operational costs, improving worker health and safety, and combatting climate change."