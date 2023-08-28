Feds give $50K for skilled trades training

As the shortage of skilled trades workers continues, the federal government is spending money to provide training opportunities.

On Monday in Azilda at the Carpenters Union Training Centre, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre announced $50,000 to better train apprentices to ensure they are job-ready.

"I enrolled in this course because I have a carpentry background but I was in residential and I figured the union was my best bet to further my career,” said Pierre Menard, a carpenter apprentice.

“After) my four-year apprenticeship, I get my red seal ticket. (Then) I will be registered across Canada as a full carpenter.”

Another apprentice said safety is a key part of the four-year training program at the centre.

"From the worker all the way to the foreman to the owner of the company, all these steps are very important to make sure everyone goes home to their families," said Patrick Boileau.

Serre said the funds will allow the training centre to buy a state-of-the-art elevated work platform.

The equipment is currently on backorder but is expected in the next year.

"It's just really important to be here because we know that we not only have a labour shortage but we also have a specific skilled trade shortage," said Serre.

There are 15 first-year apprentices from all across northern Ontario.

Officials at the Carpenters Union Training Centre said the funding helps train the workforce required to build the region for the future.

"As safety standards and technological standards improve, the equipment improves with it. So it's nice to be able to stay up to date with the training," said Cameron Deering, the co-ordinator with the Carpenter's Union Local 2486.

Serre said in the past five years, the Carpenters Union Training centre has received more than $500,000 in federal funding for training opportunities.