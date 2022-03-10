Feds giving Callander $500K for waterfront rehabilitation

The Trudeau government is giving the Municipality of Callander $500,000 to revitalize its waterfront with infrastructure upgrades.

Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said the Canadian government is looking at more ways to support the tourism sector, which has major economic impacts on local and regional economies.

"We know the tourism sector in Nipissing-Timiskaming continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our economy will not fully recover until tourism has too," said Rota.

The money will be used on infrastructure upgrades that focus on the road leading to the waterfront, streetscaping and additional municipal infrastructure for private sector investment. There will also be upgrades to the pier and enhancements to the waterfront, such as walkways and washrooms.

"It is important to see these investments in our communities as tourism is a vital part of what happens here in Callander, and this project will help attract more tourists to our area," Rota said. "By investing in our tourism sector, we are supporting the workers employed in the sector as well as the many businesses and communities that depend on it."

Callander Mayor Robb Noon said under normal circumstances, it would take about five years to generate enough money through the municipality to get these projects funded and underway. With the funding announced, Noon said it jumps the municipality ahead by four years.

"To try and do infrastructure, those large ticket items, it takes us years to save that type of money," Noon said. "You really need the help from the federal or provincial government to get you there in a quicker timeframe. We’ve been picking at this plan since 2012."

Officials hope these projects get underway by the summer.