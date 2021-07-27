Feds greenlight $400M for Capital LRT line Phase 1 work

Canada's infrastructure minister was in Edmonton on Tuesday to announce nearly $400 million in federal dollars had been greenlighted for the city's Capital Line South Phase 1 extension project.

The 4.5-kilometre line from Century Park to Ellerslie Road is expected to reduce commute time, create 9,500 construction jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 269,000 tonnes by 2050.

"So when you think about this, with taxpayer dollars, we're creating jobs and growing the economy, we're tackling climate change, we’re helping build more inclusive communities, and we're getting people around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways," Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna said during a news conference that morning at the Century Park LRT station.

The money will also be used to help build an operations, maintenance and storage facility, and purchase 24 electric vehicles in the expansion of the Heritage Valley park and ride facility.

Mayor Don Iveson called Tuesday a fantastic day for Edmontonians.

"I'm just having a bit of a flashback to 2010 when I was able to stand on this platform when I was the ward councillor for this area and see the first trains roll in then," he commented. "Here we are now with more than double the LRT that we had even then, with the construction of the valley line and committed funding to complete it from Mill Woods all the way to Lewis Estates."

The city has a goal to offer public transit in all city sectors by 2040.

The Capital line will run under 23 Avenue and over Anthony Henday Drive. In a future phase, it will be extended over Ellerslie Road with funding from the federal government if the province is willing to make a matching commitment.

Billions have been pledged by the federal government toward building and expanding public transit across the country. Recently, Ottawa announced it will contribute half of a $3.4 billion project to create a light-rail transit line in Hamilton, Ont. In its budget in February, the federal government earmarked $15 billion for shovel-ready projects.

"Public transit is incredibly important. It's about getting people to and from their work, their homes, faster. But it's also about climate action. We need to get cars off the road. We need to reduce air pollution. And certainly, public transit is critically important to that when you consider the transportation sector represents a quarter of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions," McKenna said.

"You have fires that are burning, literally incinerating, towns in a matter of hours. When you consider that in B.C., seniors are dying because of the extreme heat. If you look at Europe, Europe had floods that they had never seen before. The equivalent of three months of rain over three days. Climate change is real, it is accelerating, and it is on all of us to take advantage of the solutions that already exist, including good public transit, electric buses."

She noted the conference in Edmonton was likely to be her last visit to Alberta's capital city while she is still in the federal office, and thanked Iveson for his leadership.