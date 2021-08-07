Feds invest in Sudbury trails

The federal government has announced $550,000 in funding to improve trails in the city.

Specifically at Bell Park and Fielding Memorial Park in Lively.

The government said it's investing in the recreational improvements in response to the impacts of COVID-19 and people spending more time enjoying the outdoors and nature.

"In light of the pandemic people wanted to get out and needed to get out. You know for your mental health the fact that you ate able to enjoy the great outdoors that we have here the fact that we, that's why we need to maintain those and invest in those,"said Paul Lefebvre, Liberal Sudbury MP.

The funding includes $400,000 to improve the Bell Park walkway and loop trail development.

"This is a very important announcement. When we look at the regreening part of Sudbury. This is a people's park it's a community park yes it's called Bell Park we have the Jim Gordon walkway but the people of Greater Sudbury come here to enjoy the outdoors to socialize to get get some exercise," said Marc Serre, Liberal Nickel Belt MP.

The improvements include widening, signage and improvements to the Jim Gordon Boardwalk which is named for the former mayor of the city.

"We have to hand it to the people of this community who decided years ago that they weren't content to live in a community where the trees didn't really grow and the grass just wasn't there and gardens were almost impossible to keep going," said Jim Gordon.

The current mayor said both parks are cherished locations people enjoy everyday all year round.

"Bell Park Fielding Park all of these investments that are being made in improving and maintaining these trails so significant to Sudburians as we continue to move forward," said Mayor Brian Bigger of the City of Greater Sudbury.

The investment also includes $150,000 for improvements in Fielding Memorial Park including resurfacing pathways, repairs at lookout areas and installing accessible seating and signage.