The federal government has announced a $4.1-million investment in a voluntary self-isolation site in Waterloo Region.

The site opened on Dec. 10 and allows accommodations for people who have tested positive for the disease.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities this funding will provide Waterloo Region in our fight against COVID-19. "For many of our residents who have tested positive or are awaiting test results, this is the support they need if they cannot safely isolate at home," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a news release.

In a release, the region said the site reduces the risk of spreading the virus to household contacts, especially in densely populated urban centres. A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 but doesn't have access to a separate room would be a candidate for the site.

“We know that household transmission is a major driver of COVID-19 spread, especially when people cannot safely self-isolate," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the release. "This funding, to establish a voluntary isolation centre in our region, will greatly increase our ability to support residents of Waterloo Region when they cannot properly self-isolate at home."

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa also offer voluntary isolation sites.

There are around 54 rooms available in Waterloo Region, according to the release.