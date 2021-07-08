Feds investing $3.9M for improvements to Region of Waterloo International Airport

The federal government is dedicating more than $3.9 million for improvements to the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Tim Louis, MP for Kitchener-Conestoga and Bardish Chagger Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and MP for Waterloo made the announcement on Thursday.

“The Region of Waterloo International Airport is an important hub for residents in Waterloo Region, connecting us to other airports across the country and the world. This investment will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations so our airport can keep serving our community,” Louis said in a release.

The money is earmarked for the rehabilitation of taxiways and four aircraft stands.

This funding comes alongside cash already committed to the airports' expansion project by the Region of Waterloo.

“We’re not waiting around. We’re taking that cheque, and we’re passionate, and we start work on Monday. So we are putting shovels in the ground starting Monday on this exciting work as well as our terminal expansion work,” said Chris Wood, the airport's general manager.

Wood said the demand for flights is now outpacing its capacity.

The funding comes from Transport Canada's Airport Capital Assistance Program. The project is one of 86 safety-related jobs happening at 63 airports across the country in 2021 and 2022.