Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemption, CBSA says

The Canada Border Services Agency says some truckers will be exempt from a vaccine mandate taking effect this weekend, although full details of the exemption remain unclear.

A spokesperson told The Canadian Press that Canadian truckers who are unvaccinated, or who have only received one dose, will not be required to quarantine.

This is a developing story…

