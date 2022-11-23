Feds offer grant to help homeowners to stop heating with oil

The federal Liberal government is encouraging homeowners who heat their houses with oil to consider switching to a heat pump.

A scientist with Natural Resources Canada said heat pumps are one of the best ways to save on energy bills and fight climate change.

“So you can think it as being you know 200, 300, 400 per cent efficient (and) that depends on outdoor temperature because there’s less heat to extract from the air as the air gets colder so the performance goes down," said Jeremy Sager.

This week, Ottawa announced financial incentives for families who have an after-tax income of $53,000, who heat with oil and who own their homes.

There is information available online under the 'Greener Homes Initiative.'

“I would encourage people to suggest to their contractor to reference ... a tool kit we developed and EnerCan developed,” said Sager.

“It’s called the Air Source Sizing and Selection Toolkit and this will help contractors decide on the most appropriate heat pump for the home.”

Timmins-James Bay New Democrat MP Charlie Angus said switching to a heat pump is a good idea, but he said a better way to help Canadians at this time would be to eliminate the GST on household heating bills.

“And that could save people upwards of $150 or $200 at a time but especially those who are stuck on oil as their main source,” Angus said.

“I think this is reasonable solution, taking the GST is reasonable. It would get people through a hard winter.”

Angus questions how moderate- to low-income families will be able to afford to change to heat pumps. But the government said grants will be given up front to verified homeowners.