Feds pledge $2.5M for Indigenous mental health support programs based in North Bay

The federal government is funding two First Nations mental health support projects. Both are based in North Bay, but could benefit Indigenous people in the east coast.

The programs will be run by the First Peoples Wellness Circle, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit that enhances First Nations health and wellness.

Indigenous mental health issues skyrocketed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, re-triggering memories of past colonial acts, the wellness centre’s CEO told CTV News.

"It felt like we were back in the past system,” said Brenda Restoule.

“Indigenous peoples experienced lockdowns and were not allowed to leave our communities in the early 1900s all the way to up to the 1950s.”

Primarily due to systemic racism stemming from practices like residential schools, Indigenous people face barriers when finding sufficient mental health care, Restoule said.

To address this, the Liberal government is chipping in $1.5 million under the Supporting the Mental Health of Those Most Affected by COVID-19 fund for its Gathering Our Knowledge Bundles Development and Implementation Guide project.

The wellness centre will create and promote a guide to help the First Nations' Mental Wellness Workforce support those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide will provide a framework and process to support the creation and promotion of "knowledge bundles consisting of mental wellness resources and tools.

"People started to struggle because of those re-triggers of trauma,” said Restoule.

“We saw increased rates of mental health issues and substance use issues.”

An additional $1 million will be set aside to hire more mental health workers in New Brunswick to focus on anti-indigenous racism to offer culturally safe mental health services for first nations in the province.

This will be led by the wellness centre.

PILOT PROJECT

"They’ve said they’ve often gone into health services and have not been recognized,” Restoule stated.

“Whether it’s their language or culture.”

The New Brunswick program is going to act like a pilot project working with practitioners to understand the Indigenous communities’ needs.

"We talk about many measures, mental health of course is very important and health care is something that we know is a priority,” said Ottawa-Vanier Liberal MP Mona Fortier, who also serves as President of the Treasury Board.

"We need to step up and work with the communities to make sure we provide the necessary tools and the necessary measures.”

Restoule said it could expand to other Canadian provinces for First Nations in need should it be deemed a success.

"We want to take it a step further. We want to talk about privilege, oppression and bias that happens within regions,” she said.

Fortier said the government continues to pledge its commitment to addressing disparities across the health care system so Indigenous people have better access to mental health resources wherever they live.