Saskatchewan's agriculture industry is getting a large investment into crop research.

The federal and provincial governments announced Tuesday morning Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund will receive an investment of $9.8 million.

"This funding will support 39 new research projects for 2021,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food. “Some of these projects will engage our research scientists of agriculture and agri-foods Canada’s research centres and farmers in Saskatchewan."

The projects receiving part of this funding cover a wide range of areas, including greater yield potentials, resistance to pests and environmental stressors.

Premier Scott Moe, filling in for Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit, said growing up on a farm and studying at the University of Saskatchewan has given him a deep appreciation for crop science.

"Our scientists and our researchers have made a huge difference in the lives of millions of people through billions of people around the world, “ said Moe. “Saskatchewan is quite literally feeding and the world's population as we know continues to grow, and that's why mornings like this morning is so very important. We need to continue to invest in agricultural research," commented Moe.

Nine Saskatchewan Pulse Growers (SPG) projects will receive funding support.

SPG Chair Brad Blackwell said it is important to keep investing and trying to make better crops, better varieties and find solutions.

"We've set some goals and these are things that are important to the farmers and we want to try and find a solution, so all the projects we've targeted are valuable for what the farmers are seeing,” Blackwell said over Zoom.

The SPG's projects are looking at breeding agreements for chickpeas, dry beans and peas, as well as at diseases such as root rot, which is an issue for lentils and peas.

Blackwell said it is “nice” to see the government investing in the industry and in projects that help everybody.

"You don't have to be from a small town to see the benefits from agriculture, I think any time you can invest in your own province and own products and the stuff we export every agriculture we can create, I mean it creates jobs," added Blackwell.