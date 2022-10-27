Feds, province announce tuition reimbursement for Manitoba early childhood educator students

The federal and provincial governments have teamed up to reimburse Manitoba early childhood educator students to help cover tuition-related costs.

The two levels of government announced the funding Thursday, noting $4 million will be used to reimburse students by up to $5,000 per school year.

The province said Manitoba residents are eligible if they will attend a part or full-time recognized early childhood educator program, including the workplace program, from 2022 to 2023, completed courses in a recognized early childhood educator program from 2021 to 2022 or graduated from a recognized early childhood educator program from 2021 to 2022.

Students must also confirm they will work in Manitoba’s early learning and child-care sector for two years as part of the application process, the province said.

Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko said applications opened Thursday and will be accepted until March 31, 2023.

“This is going to definitely help with recruitment and the scaling up of our workforce,” Ewasko said at a news conference announcing the funding.

Winnipeg South Member of Parliament Terry Duguid said while it is important to cut child care fees in Manitoba, there is no early learning and child care without educators.

“Going to college to get the foundational skills to become an early childhood educator can be expensive and a barrier for many. That’s why I’m proud to join the ministers today to announce this student rebate program,” he said.

Funding this year is being provided through the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021 to 2025.

The province noted the reimbursement builds on other recent investments in child-care facilities, including nearly $37 million for operating grants to support wage equity for early learning and child-care staff, and $6.6 million to help recruit and retain staff through a one-time retroactive wage supplement for the lowest-paid child-care assistants and early childhood educators.