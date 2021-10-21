Feds say standardized proof of vaccination document is on the way

After flying to Halifax for the first time in more than two years to see his son, Lawrence Hercz says hearing all travellers flying the friendly skies out of Canadian airports will soon have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is good news.

"So that we can all have the comfort of being able to visit our relatives and visit sites and get essentially Canada back working," Hercz says.

Two hours before they head to Heathrow, two others say they're also on board.

"For everybody's safety, the people who are running the flights, the people who are getting on them, they just need assurance that everybody around them is getting vaccinated," said Frank Kitson.

As of Oct. 30, anyone 12 and up departing from Canadian airports must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Those who don't by Nov. 30 could have their travel denied.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase says that will be the "absolute deadline" for being fully vaccinated to travel by air in Canada.

That will mean showing a vaccine pass that is standardized across the country, but issued provincially.

Exactly where it will be shown and how it will be verified is still in the works.

"Airports and airlines, as well as all the other partners here, are working with Transport Canada to determine what the actual procedures will be," said Chase.

The federal government says the standardized Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination is already available in a number of provinces, including Nova Scotia, and it says it will soon be available in other provinces not on the list right now.

"Folks will be able to download the QR check starting tomorrow," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson. "I think it will be very, very similar. Hopefully the process will be a little bit easier."

Prince Edward Island will have one ready soon while New Brunswick's is expected take a bit more time.

"We are on track to deliver our QR code, proof of vaccinations credentials, in mid-November," New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said.

Halifax travel agent Myranda Miller says this is a step in the right direction.

She says things have been picking up as some jurisdictions have loosened restrictions.

"Now, this is going to give people the confidence, and make things a little more streamlined, and make things easier to travel in the near future," Miller said.

The next thing Miller would like is for Canada to drop its requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for re-entry.

But she, and those who just want to travel, will take this as a start.

"We're hopeful that this vaccine requirement will give people the confidence that they've been looking for to return to travelling by air," Chase said.