Feds select Boeing in sole-source deal for military planes, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government has landed on Boeing Co. to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar sole-source deal, closing the door on Quebec-based business jet maker Bombardier Inc., which had been pushing for an open bid.
-
Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reportsThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
Mild temperatures return ThursdayThe London, Ont. region will be warming up a bit on Thursday with some sunshine in the forecast. Expect a mix of sun and cloudy with some gusty wind and a high of 7C.
-
New photo released in sexual assault investigation at a Kitchener mallPolice are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
Ted Nolan returns home for book signing, first time since cancer diagnosisA living legend returned to Garden River First Nation this week - Ted Nolan.
-
Toronto police shot man holding knife in Scarborough home to protect himself from attack: SIUA Toronto police officer shot an advancing 35-year-old man holding a knife in a Scarborough home last August to protect himself from an attack, the province’s police watchdog has found.
-
'It's hard to understand how they survived': Toronto man's family held hostage by Hamas releasedThe wait is over for Toronto man Ahron Brodutch and his wife Shari – their sister-and-law, niece and nephews have been released from captivity.
-
'Concerned about the kids': Chili for Children seeking help this holiday seasonInner city lunch program, Chili for Children, is currently looking for help heading into the holiday season.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104-years-old and he still likes to boogieA Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104-years-old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
Fake gold scam costs New Westminster resident $1,800, police sayPolice in New Westminster are warning the public to be wary of fake gold scams after a recent incident that cost a resident $1,800.