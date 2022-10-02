Feds send additional troops to help with Fiona cleanup in Cape Breton

More troops are on the way to help Cape Bretoners cleanup from Fiona.

The federal government says 200 additional military personnel are being deployed, as a local state of emergency remains in effect.

Still, there appears to be some progress. Nova Scotia Power says about 89 per cent of customers in Cape Breton have been reconnected.

Sean Casey’s property is still littered with debris. His house and vehicle are both significantly damage. The worst part is he doesn’t have insurance.

“The pole was split in half and ripped the power stack from the house,” Casey tells CTV Atlantic. “We have extensive siding damage. Our roof got damaged.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Casey’s neighbourhood last week, promising residents they’d be looked after, but he’s still waiting for assistance.”

“We haven’t had an estimate or haven’t had an adjustor or anybody look at it yet, but it’s obvious we’re a little over our heads here and we’d appreciate some help,” Casey added.

On Sunday morning, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announced an additional 200 military personnel are being sent to Cape Breton to complement the approximately 350 troops already on the ground. According to Anand, they will help clear debris around properties to allow crews to work to restore power.

“We’re going to have to look at those that don’t have insurance, and there are a lot of them because it is very difficult to afford it on fixed income. We will work hand in glove with the provincial government to come up with solutions for those individuals,” said N.S. Liberal MP Mike Kelloway.

Nova Scotia Power says damage in Cape Breton is due primarily to hundreds of broken poles and downed lines due to fallen trees. Washed-out roads are also limiting access and making it difficult for crews to move around.

“We’re nine days without power --- 204 hours to be exact,” said Sydney resident Tracey Hilliard.

Restoration time for Hilliard is not until Wednesday, but she says she’ll be surprised if they have it by then.

“It’s almost funny to say you’re getting a little bit used to it,” Hilliard said. “Of course it plays on your mind and makes you a little bit weary, but you get used to the routine of turning the generator on and turning it off.”

Schools under Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and the Strait Regional Centre for Education are expected to resume classes on Monday. Classes at Cape Breton University are also set to reopen Monday.