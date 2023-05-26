Feds spending $1.2M on the Sault’s trail network

The federal government has announced more than $1.2 million for active transportation infrastructure in Sault Ste. Marie. The funding will be directed to a pair or multi-use trail expansion projects in the city.

One project is a connector trail linking downtown with the Hiawatha Highlands Conservation Area, Wishart Park and Kinsmen Park.

"It's helping to fight climate change, certainly making this area a better place to live, work and play," said Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan.

"It's a win, win, win – a win for local residents, win for the environment and a win for the economy."

The money will also be used to upgrade sidewalks in areas like Albert Street West and Carmen's Way to multi-use paths along and connecting to the Hub Trail.

"I made a commitment in the platform to seeing the funding achieved, and I'm grateful to the Government of Canada for funding that," said Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

"I think it's obviously achieving one of the priorities that not just I wanted to see, but all of council had endorsed that priority last term."

Shoemaker said he hopes to see the project completed before the end of the year, if not by the end of summer. With the Salty Marie Trails Festival already planned for July, tourism officials hope this development will lead to more such events in the future.