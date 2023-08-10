Feds spending $500K to help Sudbury helicopter repair company

The federal government, through FedNor, is giving a local helicopter repair company $500,000 to modernize its operations.

The announcement was made Thursday by Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe, on behalf of FedNor Minister Patty Hajdu.

The money will allow Skyline Helicopter Technologies to install a new helipad and expand its service centre by 7,000 square feet, nearly doubling its existing footprint.

The goal is to allow Skyline to “capitalize on increased demand for its products and services, resulting from its designation as Eastern Canada’s only Sikorsky Service Centre and becoming northern Ontario’s only authorized distributor for Genesis Auto pilots, Garmin, Aspen, and Jupiter Avionics for both radio and navigation systems,” FedNor said in a news release.

“This investment will help the company grow their operations and create a number of good-paying jobs for families right here in Sudbury,” Hajdu is quoted as saying in the release.

“This $500,000 investment in Skyline Helicopter Technologies means an innovative local business can scale up, expand their product and services, reach new markets, increase revenue and create jobs,” Lapointe said in the same news release.

Skyline president Joe Natale said the money will allow the company to almost double in size.

“Installing a new helipad and expanding our facilities will help us take the business to the next level so we can take on more clients, reach new markets, hire more people, and deliver improved services to our existing and future clients,” Natale said.

Skyline provides service inspections, heavy maintenance checks, frame up refurbishments with structural repairs, avionics updates, component overhauls, and modifications to rotary wing aircrafts.

