Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage

The federal government’s decision to temporary lift a 20-hour per week cap on the number of hours international students can work is welcome news for the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser announced the move on Friday in hopes of addressing what the government calls unprecedented challenges in finding and retaining employees.

The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.

Those who have already submitted a study permit application will also be able to benefit from the change, provided their application is approved.

“The Chamber knows this change will assist in addressing our workforce challenge in the province,” said Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Godfrey, in a release. “We continue to be focused as an organization on encouraging governments at all levels to help the business community fill the many job vacancies that are hindering our economy.”

According to the federal government, Canada currently has more than 500,000 international students who could help address the labour shortage while continuing their studies. However, those who stop studying or reduce course loads to only study part-time are not eligible to work off-campus.

“With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth. Immigration will be crucial to addressing our labour shortage,” said Fraser in a Friday release.

“By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country, while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience and continue contributing to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity.”

Friday’s release from the federal government noted that nearly half of post-secondary international students in Canada reported earning income during their studies.