Feds to announce support for Windsor businesses impacted by blockades

The federal government is expected to announce support for Windsor businesses impacted by demonstrations on Friday.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk will make an announcement at Sandwich Street and Mill Street regarding support for Windsor businesses impacted by the illegal blockades that took place earlier this year.

A protest over COVID-19 mandates blocked traffic to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.

Windsor police, OPP, RCMP and other agencies cleared the roadway after a court injunction.

Several roads surrounding Huron Church were barricaded by authorities the month following the blockade to prevent pop-up protests.