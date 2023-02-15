Feds to help pay for new Belleville Terminal in Victoria Inner Harbour

There's new excitement in Victoria's Inner Harbour now that the federal government has agreed to open its chequebook to help rebuild an aging ferry terminal.

On Tuesday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc singled out the Belleville Terminal as a priority project that the federal government plans to help with in B.C.

"Our government wants to be a partner with the government of British Columbia on projects as important as the Massey Tunnel, the Iona Treatment Plant, and in this city, the Belleville Terminal," he said while speaking from the B.C. legislature.

Replacing the aging ferry terminal, which sees ships come from the U.S., has been talked about for years.

In the fall, the province showed off concepts of what the new facility could look like and touted how it could attract even more tourists to the city.

The current plan calls for the demolition of the existing Clipper ferry terminal and replacing it with a larger, modern terminal.

The new terminal would also allow travellers heading from Victoria to the U.S. to complete all of their customs clearance in one location, rather than splitting it between the current Clipper ferry terminal and Coho ferry terminal.

"Sometimes we don't have enough staff to screen people because they're at two places, more or less, at the same time," said Ryan Burles with Black Ball Ferry Line, which operates the Coho ferry between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash.

The estimated cost of the new terminal is between $220 million and $290 million.

The province previously said it needed the feds to pay for half of the project to see it come to fruition.

"We'll get into specifics about what that contribution looks like after we complete the business case," said B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.

The province had also previously raised concerns that if a new ferry terminal wasn't built, existing ferry services may downscale or leave Victoria.

"I don't even want to think what would happen if we don't redevelop it," said Fleming.

The business case for the project is expected to be done in the coming weeks. The actual project isn't expected to be finished until 2027.