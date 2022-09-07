Feds to offer 10-day passport service in Sudbury

To ease the backlog of passport applications, the federal government is expanding 10-day service to several communities, including Sudbury.

"Service Canada continues to introduce a variety of new measures to improve passport service delivery and decrease wait times for Canadians as it works through unprecedented demands," said a news release from Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe.

"The triage system introduced this summer in 17 of our 35 passport offices has made a significant impact in reducing lineups and redirecting Canadians to the appropriate means to access service," the release said.

"The average wait time at call centres has also improved, going from a peak of 108 minutes in April to 28 minutes last week."

In addition to the existing passport offices offering pickup service, Canadians with proof of travel can now both apply and request in-person pick-up of their passport at eight Service Canada Centres.

"Unlike the regular Service Canada Centres, these eight locations offer 10-day service, which means that Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those locations and the passport will be available in 10 business days, either by mail or in-person pickup," the release said.

If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers 'express' or 'urgent' pickup service.

"The expansion of pickup sites will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports to do so closer to their homes in Sudbury," the release said.

"Service Canada is fully committed to providing passport services within 50 kilometres of the home of Canadians. Also, more scheduled outreach sites that will provide certain passport services will be added in the coming weeks across the country."

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe announced the designation of the Sudbury Service Canada Centre on Lisgar Street as an additional passport pickup location offering 10-day service.

“Today is an incredibly exciting day for our community, and the north," Lapointe is quoted as saying in the release.

"The expansion of passport services at Service Canada is critical for our region. Not only will the expansion of services significantly improve accessibility of passport delivery, but it will also lead to a decrease in wait times."