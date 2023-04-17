'Feed in Need': Local teen marks Ramadan with program to help the Downtown Mission
A local teenager is marking the month of Ramadan with a very generous donation to the patrons of Windsor’s Downtown Mission.
Aya Tarhuni, 13, has raised $5,000 and is launching a program called “Feed in Need” — providing 100 meals a day to our less fortunate for the next 10 days.
“Ramadan, or the month of giving, serves as a reminder to Muslims to be thankful for the blessings that they have in life and lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Tarhuni, an Academie Saint Cecile student — whose dream is to eradicate hunger.
She said the month of Ramadan is her inspiration, where Muslims fast during daylight hours for 30 days. But she knows for some people, hunger isn’t a choice.
The first meal was served at the Mission Monday.
Tarhuni also collaborated with area restaurants to make the program a success.
“With this program, not only will we help abbreviate hunger, but create a sense of compassion and empathy, amongst all those involved,” she said. “So, let us continue to work towards making a positive impact on the lives of those in the community, and strive to create a more equitable and just society.”
