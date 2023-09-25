'Feed me, Seymour!': Little Shop of Horrors coming to Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in October

The classic dark-comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Edmonton's Citadel Theatre just in time for Halloween.

The show is about a hapless shop assistant named Seymour who begins to take advice from a carnivorous plant named Audrey II who has a thirst for human blood.

It features a pop-rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The play is one of the longest running off-broadway shows of all time, and the story was made into a feature-film with Steve Martin, Rick Moranis and Jim Belushi in 1986.

The production will debut at the Citadel's Shoctor theatre on Oct. 21 after a run in Vancouver.

The play is a co-production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (ACTC) in Vancouver and features cast and crew members from Edmonton and B.C., including Tenaj Williams as Seymour, Synthia Yusuf as Audrey, Ashley Wright as floral shop owner Mr. Mushnik, and John Ullyatt as the dentist Orin Scrivello.

The director is Ashlie Corcoran, the artistic director of ACTC, who previously directed Citadel productions The Cost of Living in 2019 and Mamma Mia! in 2018.

Tickets for the show are available at the Citadel Theatre box office.

Pay what you choose performances will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.