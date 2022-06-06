Feed Nova Scotia sees spike in people accessing services as cost of living rises

With the cost of groceries climbing dramatically over the past several months, more people are having to turn to their local food bank to put food on their tables.

In the first three months of 2022, Feed Nova Scotia saw double the number of new people accessing its services compared to the same period in 2021.

WHAT IS FOOD INSECURITY?

In order to better understand food insecurity, Karen Theriault of Feed Nova Scotia says people need to understand what food security is.

“Household food security exists when all people at all times have both physical and economic access to the foods that they need – for dietary preferences, for health considerations, to live an active and healthy life,” she says.

1 IN 6 N.S. HOUSEHOLDS ARE FOOD INSECURE

Feed Nova Scotia has seen an increase in requests for help during the pandemic, but the organization says food insecurity was an issue long before the current rise in the cost of food and cost of living.

According to its website, 4.4 million Canadians are living in food-insecure households and 1 in 6 households in Nova Scotia are food insecure.

“You picture how many times you pass by six homes on your street, or six families on the bus, or wherever that may be, so that’s a really huge number,” says Theriault. “It’s not an issue that is exclusive to those who are experiencing it. Because when food insecurity is in our communities, it affects all of us.”

WHO IS FOOD INSECURE?

Food insecurity affects people across demographics, but certain populations are disproportionately impacted. For example, Feed Nova Scotia says Black and Indigenous households are three to three-and-a-half times more likely to be food insecure.

The organization says it is also seeing larger families accessing support at a significantly higher rate.

“Income source has a huge consideration,” says Theriault. “Forty-five per cent of those who are reaching out in our network of food banks for support are dependant on income assistance as their primary source of income. We know that people aren’t food insecure because they don’t have enough food – they’re food insecure because they don’t have enough money.”

HOW TO ASK FOR HELP

If you need to access a food bank, Nova Scotians are encouraged to reach out directly to their local food bank, or meal support program. The 211 helpline or website can also be used to find food support.

Theriault says there’s “no judgement” if you’re going to a food bank for the first time.

“Know that you’re not alone and it’s OK to ask for help – that is exactly the reason why we’re here. That’s why so many of your Nova Scotians are donating to Feed Nova Scotia to help make sure that food is there in the moment. Is it the long-term solution? Absolutely not. But, for right now, if you need food, please know that you can reach out for help.”

HOW TO SUPPORT FEED NOVA SCOTIA

Feed Nova Scotia says financial donations provide the most flexibility. It says donating online during the month of June is a good idea because the Canada Helps website is currently running a promotion that provides a chance to win a $20,000 additional grant for a charity to people who donate through any charity website.

“People have been there for each other, for their neighbours, for our network, right from day one. The last couple of years, even with the strain of the pandemic, that has been no different,” says Theriault. “So donating food, funds, or your time, is definitely the first way to go.”