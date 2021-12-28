'Feed The Hungry': Moncton shop owners give back to those in need

As you climb the stairs of Gifts Galore in downtown Moncton, the warm glow of twinkling lights and soft sounds of Christmas music welcomes you into the hub city holiday shopping staple.

Steve Clerke and his wife Joanne Jarvis have run the glamorous gift shop for nearly four decades; finding joy in chatting with customers and helping people pick out the perfect present for their loved ones.

“Christmas is a time for giving and at the store we really believe in giving,” said Clerke.

In the spirit of giving, the couple has been helping those in need during the holidays with their “Feed the Hungry” campaign.

The pair first came up with the idea five years ago during their annual holiday rush just before Christmas. The shop was serving complimentary cookies and apple cider when a young woman came into the store.

“When she came past the cookie tray she would grab a cookie, but she didn’t eat it like you and I would eat it, she would devour it very quickly. So we thought ‘okay, that’s fine’ and then she would walk by the cookie tray again and in her other hand she’d grab another cookie and devour it very quickly. And we realized that was probably her supper and the only thing she was getting for supper,” said Clerke.

Beginning in November and running until Christmas Eve, a dollar from every item of pottery purchased at Gifts Galore is given to the Karing Kitchen; a local non-profit that provides meals for the less fortunate in Moncton.

“They feed so many of our needy downtown, they’re amazing angels there,” said Clerke.

Jarvis says she’s unsure just how much money the gift shop has donated over the last five years, but she’s hopeful this year they’ll surpass prior donations.

“Last year it was over $1,800, I’m hoping it’s over $1,900. I’m still doing my tabulations. I really feel we had a good year, I really do feel it, but I have to tabulate it and do it right,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says the pair refuse to take all the credit for their good deed.

“If it wasn’t for having all the wonderful customers that we have in the store, we wouldn’t be able to have the money to give it away,” said Jarvis.

Despite the 2021 holiday season still being in full swing, the compassionate couple is already looking forward to giving again in the years to come.

“As long as we’re up and running and things are going great, we hope to be able to continue for years,” said Jarvis.